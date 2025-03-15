Box Office: Top factors that can work for Salman Khan-led Sikandar to emerge a successful venture

Hindi box office currently has two new movies running in theaters, Chhaava and The Diplomat this month. March will end with the much-awaited release of Sikandar. The upcoming film is headlined by Salman Khan. It also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and others. Ahead of its release, we are analyzing how Sikandar has the potential to be a successful venture.

Decoding 5 Factors That Can Make Sikandar A Big Success

1. Salman Khan's comeback after two years

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, is making his comeback as a lead with Sikandar. The superstar made cameos in Singham Again and Baby John last year. Cinephiles will finally be able to watch Salman entertaining the audience on the big screens after two years.

2. Immense hype for its high-octane narrative

Sikandar has been generating good buzz for quite some time now. AR Murugadoss' directorial is enjoying its immense hype especially for its high-octane narrative presented in the teaser. Apart from Salman performing action scenes, the upcoming film is packed with romance, drama, and lots of entertainment. The makers are yet to release its trailer which will amplify its hype to another level.

3. Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's fresh on-screen pairing

Salman Khan, who has frequently worked with Katrina Kaif, is collaborating with Rashmika Mandanna for the first time. It will be interesting to watch them oozing romance in Sikandar. Moreover, both are bankable stars at the box office.

4. Release coinciding with Eid

Sikandar is arriving in cinemas on Eid this month. The makers have picked the festival to bring more footfalls on the occasion. It is a perfect timing for Salman's release as many of his previous movies have been released on the festival and emerged as successful. No other major release on the occasion will also contribute to its respectable business.

5. Salman's high star power and fan base

Salman Khan, who has been ruling Bollywood for several decades, has a full potential to make Sikandar a successful venture at the box office through his star power. Salman's loyal fan-base across India will flock to theaters to watch the highly-anticipated movie.

Are you excited to watch Sikandar in theaters?