Box Office: Before Namastey London's theatrical re-release, decoding top factors that can work for the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer

The makers of Namastey London has surprised fans with the announcement of its re-release. The 2007 film starring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, and Rishi Kapoor is returning to theaters on March 14, 2025. While Vipul Amrutlal Shah's directorial was a semi-hit back then, it is expected to have a verdict-changing run this time. Before its re-release, we are decoding the factors that can help it gain a clean hit verdict.

On Namastey London's Re-Release; Listing Factors That Can Work For Its Box Office Performance

1. Reliving Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's chemistry

Reliving Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's soothing chemistry on the big screens would be a treat for fans. Apart from Namastey London, they have worked in six movies and their jodi is phenomenal. Moreover, Akshay and Katrina would be sharing screen space in cinemas after four years.

Advertisement

2. Nostalgia about cross-culture love story

Namastey London's theatrical comeback will send the cinegoers to a nostalgia mode. They will be travelling back to the engaging story of 'British brat' as Jasmeet Malhotra aka Jazz and 'funjabi boy' as Arjun Singh who fall in love despite their cultural differences.

3. Strong entertainment value

Packed with doses of romance, drama, and comedy, Namastey London has a strong entertainment value. Vipul Amrutlal Shah's helmer is cherished for the natural acting of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who suit their respective roles to the best of their abilities. Rishi Kapoor gave a strong performance as Katrina's on-screen father. Moreover, Akshay's speech about India can promise applause in cinema halls.

Advertisement

4. Iconic soundtrack

Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, the iconic soundtrack boasts of chartbusters like Dilruba, Chakna Chakna, Rafta Rafta, Aanan Faanan, Viraaniyaan, Main Jahan Rahoon, and Yahi Hota Pyaar. The album is still cherished till date which can bring good footfalls.

5. Holi weekend

Special mention to the upcoming Holi weekend which can aid the box office performance of Namastey London in second innings. It has the potential to have a solid opening weekend as many cinegoers would watch it in theaters after Holi celebrations.

Namastey London will be playing in theaters near you soon. Are you excited to relive Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's movie in cinemas?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.