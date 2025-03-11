Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar be amongst his highest grossing films worldwide?
Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3, enjoys five highest grossing films at the worldwide box office. Can his upcoming actioner, Sikandar enter this list?
Salman Khan, who has been ruling Hindi cinema for around three decades, is one of the bankable superstars in Bollywood. Not only Salman entertains the audience, the 59-year-old actor also smashes box-office records. We are decoding if his upcoming film, Sikandar be amongst his highest grossers in global markets.
Can Salman Khan's Sikandar Be Amongst His Highest Grossers?
Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie which is all set to hit the screens this month, coinciding with Eid festival. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming actioner has been generating decent buzz for quite some time now.
Ahead of its release, the Sikandar team has released its posters, teaser, a track, Zohra Jabeen and a song teaser, Bam Bam Bhole so far, amplifying its buzz among his fans. In order to make it a successful venture, the makers should release the much-awaited trailer which should have more glimpses of the action-packed sequences along with massy dialogues. The trailer should surpass the expectations of the fans.
Sikandar marks Salman Khan's comeback as a lead after two years as he was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023). Moreover, the occasion of Eid is a great opportunity for Sikandar to enter the list of highest grossing films of the superstar.
Bajirangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan's highest grossing film worldwide. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the 2015 film earned a gross collection of Rs 867 crore and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The list also includes Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.
Delving Into Salman Khan's Highest Grossers In Global Markets
|Movies
|Worldwide Gross Collections
|Verdicts
|Bajrangi Bhaijaan
|Rs 867 crore
|All-Time Blockbuster
|Sultan
|Rs 613 crore
|Blockbuster
|Tiger Zinda Hai
|Rs 566 crore
|Blockbuster
|Tiger 3
|Rs 440 crore
|Hit
|Prem Ratan Dhan Payo
|Rs 365 crore
|Hit
Will Sikandar become Salman Khan's one of the highest grossers worldwide? Only time will tell.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
Box Office: With Sikandar on Eid 2025, will Salman Khan re-claim his throne?