Box Office: Can Salman Khan's Sikandar be amongst his highest grossing films worldwide?

Salman Khan, who has been ruling Hindi cinema for around three decades, is one of the bankable superstars in Bollywood. Not only Salman entertains the audience, the 59-year-old actor also smashes box-office records. We are decoding if his upcoming film, Sikandar be amongst his highest grossers in global markets.

Can Salman Khan's Sikandar Be Amongst His Highest Grossers?

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar is Salman Khan's highly-anticipated movie which is all set to hit the screens this month, coinciding with Eid festival. Also starring Rashmika Mandanna, the upcoming actioner has been generating decent buzz for quite some time now.

Ahead of its release, the Sikandar team has released its posters, teaser, a track, Zohra Jabeen and a song teaser, Bam Bam Bhole so far, amplifying its buzz among his fans. In order to make it a successful venture, the makers should release the much-awaited trailer which should have more glimpses of the action-packed sequences along with massy dialogues. The trailer should surpass the expectations of the fans.

Sikandar marks Salman Khan's comeback as a lead after two years as he was last seen in Tiger 3 (2023). Moreover, the occasion of Eid is a great opportunity for Sikandar to enter the list of highest grossing films of the superstar.

Bajirangi Bhaijaan is Salman Khan's highest grossing film worldwide. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the 2015 film earned a gross collection of Rs 867 crore and emerged as an all-time blockbuster. The list also includes Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

Delving Into Salman Khan's Highest Grossers In Global Markets

Movies Worldwide Gross Collections Verdicts Bajrangi Bhaijaan Rs 867 crore All-Time Blockbuster Sultan Rs 613 crore Blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai Rs 566 crore Blockbuster Tiger 3 Rs 440 crore Hit Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Rs 365 crore Hit

Will Sikandar become Salman Khan's one of the highest grossers worldwide? Only time will tell.

