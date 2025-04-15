Box Office Trivia: Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan deliver flop and hit within two months with Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly

Superstar Ajith Kumar and diva Trisha Krishnan are two of Tamil cinema's most admired stars and they made headlines this year not just for their pairing but for delivering a rare box office contrast within a short span. While their early 2025 outing, Vidaamuyarchi, underperformed despite massive hype, their next outing, the early Summer release Good Bad Ugly, turned out to be a blockbuster success, marking a unique twist in their collaborative journey. Here's an interesting comparison of this pair.

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was expected to be a sleek action thriller set against international backdrops. In fact, the film's stylish presentation, scenic visuals from Azerbaijan, and composed Ajith in a role that demanded subtle intensity had all the elements to impress. Trisha was cast as the female lead, marking her reunion with Ajith after a long gap. However, the film failed to click with audiences, though it made a pretty decent collection of nearly Rs 138 crores gross in its final run from the worldwide box office.



But just when some doubted Ajith’s box office pull, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, arrived with a bang. Released just two months after Vidaamuyarchi, the mass action entertainer saw Ajith in a louder, more dynamic, and more stylized role than the last. The film offered high-energy action sequences, mass moments, and fan-pleasing entertainment. Trisha, who played a significant role, also got her share of applause for her graceful performance, though it lasted for only a short time. As of now, the film has grossed over Rs 173 crore worldwide in just five days, with the numbers still going strong.

What makes this trivia more interesting is that this is one of the rare times a star pairing has resulted in a box office flop and a hit within such a short span. Trisha and Ajith, who earlier worked together in films like Mankatha, Yennai Arindhaal, Ji and Kireedam, continue to hold strong on-screen chemistry, even if the audience response to the films has been mixed. With Good Bad Ugly, the duo has bounced back and in style.

