Music composer Ilayaraaja asks for Rs 5 crore as compensation amid sending legal notice to Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly makers

Ilaiyaraaja recently made the headlines after the veteran musician sent a legal notice to the makers of Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly. According to a report shared by Sreedhar Pillai, the musician has demanded compensation of Rs 5 crores.

As per the report, the movie used songs like Otha Roopa Tharen, Ilamai Idho Idho, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi, which were Ilaiyaraaja’s early compositions. In addition to asking for compensation, the musician has asked the makers to remove the songs from the film and make a formal apology.

For those unaware, the song Otha Roopa is originally from the film Nattupura Pattu, which was released in 1995. The song Ilamai Idho Idho is from the Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth starrer Sakalakala Vallavan, and En Jodi Manja Kuruvi is from Haasan’s Vikram (1986).

As of now, the makers of Good Bad Ugly have yet to make a response the same with the conclusion only to be known in due time.

Coming to the film Good Bad Ugly is an action comedy flick starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role. The movie, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, features the tale of AK, alias Red Dragon, a former crime boss who surrendered himself to atone for his past crimes.

However, upon release, the man discovers that his son is framed for drug possession and murder. Now, AK must return to his old ways to rescue his son and find the truth before things go out of hand.

With AK in the lead role, the film features an ensemble cast of actors like Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Sunil, Karthikeya Dev, Priya Prakash Varrier, Prabhu, Prasanna, and many more in key roles.

Despite receiving mixed reviews upon release, the film has made significant numbers at the box office and became a massive hit.

Coming to Ajith Kumar’s work front, the actor was last seen in the lead role for the film Vidaamuyarchi. While the superstar has yet to announce his next project, it is speculated that he might be reuniting with director Adhik again.

