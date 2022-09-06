Brahmastra Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt set to score biggest opening for a Bollywood Film in IMAX

Brahmastra is undoubtedly one of the most awaited Indian films. The idea of Brahmastra took birth when director Ayan Mukerji was shooting for Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani in the snow mountains, back in 2012. Ayan has been invested in the project for around a decade and this is only for the first part of the trilogy. Apart from being the most ambitious project of Indian cinema, it is also the most expensive film made in the country. The film is going to see a very wide release across the world, in around 8000 screens. The advance bookings are on in full flow and the tickets are selling like hot cakes, as the film gears for a release in less than 3 days.

Ayan Mukerji's directorial has created ripples at the Indian Box Office and it has recorded the best start for a Hindi film this year, by miles. The ticket movement has been good and in all centres, even the tier 2 and tier 3 cities. What's important to note is that the bookings for the IMAX version of the film are aiming for record, based on the trend. In the 90 odd IMAX 3D shows on the first day, 16200 tickets are already sold, 3 days prior to the release. The gross revenue is Rs. 91 lakh and the occupancy is 59 percent. The film shall record an occupancy of over 90 percent for the IMAX 3D version on the day of release, generating as much as Rs. 1.35 cr gross from just the 90 shows. If the word of mouth of the film is good, it will sustain the 90 percent occupancy all through the weekend. The IMAX version is expected to cross the threshold of Rs. 1.10 cr quite comfortably, to record the biggest single day for a Bollywood film from IMAX screens, surpassing the likes of Thugs Of Hindostan and Padmaavat.

Brahmastra is a very important film from Bollywood's point of view and the success of this film, amidst all the negativity, will help prove that a film can indeed sustain in such an environment. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva releases on 9th September all across the world, although there will be Thursday night previews before that in select centres outside India. This ambitious film directed by Ayan Mukerji stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Mouni Roy and a special appearance by Shah Rukh Khan. The makers of Brahmastra gathered yesterday to watch the final draft of the film in the suburbs of Mumbai.

