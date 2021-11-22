Bunty Aur Babli 2 Day 3 BO Report: Rani Mukerji’s con comedy witnesses a dull weekend; Earns Rs 8.25 cr

The much talked about Bunty Aur Babli 2, starring Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhanth Chaturvedi and Sharvari, seems to be struggling at the box office. The con comedy, which had released on November 19, had opened to mixed reviews and witnessed a slow start at the box office. And now as per the recent update, this Varun V Sharma directorial is yet to pick up the pace and has witnessed a dull weekend at the ticket window and made a total collection of Rs 8.25 crores so far.