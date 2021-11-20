Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Day 1: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan’s film off to slow start, collects Rs 2.75 cr

After creating a massive buzz in the town, the much awaited Bunty Aur Babli 2 has finally hit the big screen on November 19. The con comedy, which happens to be the sequel of the 2005 release Bunty Aur Babli, features Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in the lead. And while the movie has opened to mixed reviews from the audience, it is reported that Bunty Aur Babli 2 had a poor start at the box office.

According to a report published in Box Office India, the Varun V Sharma directorial has made a collection between Rs 2.50-2.75 crore nett on the first day of release. It is reported that Bunty Aur Babli 2 has been witnessing a tough fight from Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead. As per a report published in Box Office India, if Bunty Aur Babli 2 had released before Sooryavanshi, the collections might have been higher. Besides, the con comedy has been witnessing a push in the evening shows. While the first day collections might have been a little disappointing, it will be interesting to see how Bunty Aur Babli 2 will fare in the coming days.

For the uninitiated, Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Rani reprising the role of Vimmi from the first installment of the movie. While Abhishek Bachchan had played the role of Rakesh in Bunty Aur Bali, Saif Ali Khan had stepped into his shoes for the sequel. Interestingly the movie marked Saif and Rani’s reunion after over 12 years now.