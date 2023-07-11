Mission Impossible 7 Box Office Preview: Tom Cruise Film Runtime, Screen Count, Advance Booking & Opening Day

Tom Cruise is back as Agent Ethan Hunt for the 7th time and is ready for an impossible adventure with Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning. The film is keenly awaited by audiences across the globe and is gearing up for a release in India on July 12. Mission Impossible 7 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved runtime of 2 hours and 44 minutes (164 minutes).

Mission Impossible to release on 2000-plus properties in India

The new Mission Impossible film is seeing a big release in India in around 2000 theatres, which accounts to 2500 plus screens. The release size has resulted in it becoming the widest release for a Tom Cruise film in India. The advance bookings for MI 7 opened 2 weeks before its release and after a relatively slow start in sales of tickets, the film has gained good momentum over the last few days.

As of Tuesday Morning, at 10 am, Mission Impossible 7 has sold around 68,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis – for the opening day alone. PVR is leading from the front with sales of 40,000 tickets, followed by INOX at 20,000 and Cinepolis at 8000. By the end of Tuesday, the film is expected to have sold around 90,000 tickets in the three chains for the opening day alone. The advance booking for the opening day will be better than other Hollywood releases of the year like Fast X, which had sold 75,000 tickets, and Flash with 50,000 tickets.

As far as the sales for the weekend are concerned, the film has sold over 1,50,000 tickets for the 5-day extended period. The sales for MI 7 are well spread over the weekend and this is always a good sign for the film in the long run. A Friday release would have resulted in better sales for the opening day, but given the non-holiday extended-release period, the ticket sales are not lopsided for the opening day but divided over the 5-day period. The Saturday bookings are very strong already and the film has a shot at recording its biggest day since release on the 4th day – a phenomenon that doesn’t happen for a lot of mid-week Hollywood films, which are usually front-loaded.

Mission Impossible will aim to be biggest Hollywood opener of the year in India

Given the advance bookings, Mission Impossible 7 will target to emerge as the biggest Hollywood opener of the year in India by topping Fast X, which opened at Rs 12.50 crore. The bookings in the chains will end up being 20 percent more than Fast X, but it’s going to be a close fight between the two films for opening day, as the Vin Diesel starrer is a lot massier catering to tier 2 and 3 in India, whereas Tom Cruise franchise in urban appeasing the multiplex audience. It’s all going to boil down to the walk-in audience, especially towards the evening and night shows.

Advertisement

Ideally, the advance would have ensured a 15-crore day but given a mid-week release on non-holiday coupled with appeal primarily in the big cities, the opening day is expected to fall in the vicinity of Rs 12 to 14 crore with a shot of hitting the Rs 15 crore mark too depending on the spot sales,. The last Mission Impossible Film opened at Rs 9.50 crore, and this is a growth of about 35 percent from MI 6. The initial reports from the West are extremely positive and if the audience’s word of mouth resonates with the media feedback, MI 7 will be on its way to emerge a big success in India. All eyes are on the big release now.

ALSO READ: Mission Impossible 7 Review: Dear box office, Tom Cruise is at your rescue with this cinematic spectacle