Box Office: Like Chhaava, 5 Hindi movies on Warriors that were loved by Indian audiences

Historical and war-based films have always enjoyed popularity in India. With Chhaava, an upcoming period action film starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s son Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj gearing to release, expectations are once again at their peak. As anticipation builds, here’s a look at five other Hindi films on warriors that have performed well in the country.

Top Hindi Warrior Films That Dominated the Box Office

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (2020)

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji was a massive hit, telling the tale of one of the many forgotten Maratha warriors, Tanhaji Malusare. Directed by Om Raut, the film starred Saif Ali Khan as the prime antagonist and Kajol as Savitri Malusare, Tanhaji's wife. It emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2020, collecting Rs 270 crore in India and Rs 359 crore worldwide.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

A fictionalized account of India’s 2016 Uri attack, Uri: The Surgical Strike, starring Vicky Kaushal and directed by Aditya Dhar, became a phenomenon. The film was appreciated for its gripping action sequences and the iconic dialogue, “How’s the Josh?” which gained immense popularity during its promotional campaigns. The film was a blockbuster, grossing Rs 244 crore domestically and Rs 388 crore worldwide.

Kesari (2019)

Kesari, starring Akshay Kumar, chronicled the Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghan invaders in 1897. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film was praised for its striking storytelling and emotional depth. It earned Rs 152 crore in India and Rs 201 crore worldwide.

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

The Ashutosh Gowariker epic, starring Hrithik Roshan as Mughal Emperor Akbar and Aishwarya Rai as Rajput princess Jodhaa Bai, made Rs 56 crore in India and Rs 108 crore worldwide. The film remains one of the most visually stunning offerings, with its grand sets and elaborate costumes effortlessly transporting viewers back in time.

Border (1997)

A classic war film, Border was based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war and depicted the Battle of Longewala. Directed by J.P. Dutta, it featured Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, and Jackie Shroff, among others. It was a major success, earning Rs 39.50 crore domestically and Rs 65.50 crore worldwide—impressive figures for its time.

With Chhaava gearing up for release, it remains to be seen if Vicky Kaushal can deliver yet another epic that becomes as timeless as the films on this list. How many of them have you watched?