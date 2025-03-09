Crazxy Day 10 Box Office: Sohum Shah's thriller witnesses major drop; earns Rs 90 lakh on India vs New Zealand final cricket match day
Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah collected Rs 90 lakh on Day 10. The movie got a major hit by India vs New Zealand cricket match. Deets Inside.
Crazxy, starring Sohum Shah in the lead role, recorded an understandable drop on the 2nd Sunday. The movie got a major dent by the high-stake cricket match finale between India and New Zealand.
Crazxy earns Rs 90 lakh on Day 10; all eyes are on weekdays trend
Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy added Rs 90 lakh to the tally on the second Sunday. The total cume of the movie reaches Rs 8.35 crore. It scored Rs 5.70 crore in its first week. The movie began its second week with an updated climax as the makers decided to amplify the impact of the ending. In addition, the makers also activated the Buy-One-Get-One offers on the tickets, resulting in a better hold at the box office.
All eyes are now on its hold on weekdays. Other than the major Chhaava wave, it is currently facing Superboys of Malegaon at the box office. The Sohum Shah movie will lock horns with new rivals—The Diplomat, Kesari Veer, and Rise Of The Dragon—from the third weekend.
Check Out Day-Wise Collections Of Crazxy:
|Days
|Net Box Office
|Day 1
|Rs 1 crore
|Day 2
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Day 4
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 8
|Rs 45 lakh
|Day 9
|Rs 1.20 lakh
|Day 10
|Rs 90 lakh
|Total
|Rs 8.35 crore
Crazxy in cinemas
Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
