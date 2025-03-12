Chhaava Box Office Trends Day 27: Ahead of Holi weekend, Vicky Kaushal's film to add another feather to its cap in Hindi

Chhaava has shown a remarkable performance at the box office during its theatrical run. The historical actioner has received a positive reception for its narrative centered around Maratha empire. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal, Dinesh Vijan's production will add another feather to its cap in a few days amid the arrival of Holi festival.

Chhaava To Achieve Significant Milestone Around Holi Weekend

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has set new benchmarks for the upcoming releases in Bollywood with its blockbuster run. It will complete four weeks of its run tomorrow. On Day 27, it maintained same hold as to what it fetched on fourth Tuesday, i.e., Rs 3.15 crore.

Chhaava, which has earned Rs 492.4 crore in 26 days in Hindi markets, is slowly reaching towards its nearest milestone, i.e. Rs 500 crore. It will record somewhere near this figure on fourth Wednesday. If Vicky Kaushal-starrer receives jump on Holika Dehan, the historical actioner will easily achieve this feat tomorrow. For that to happen, the film would require atleast Rs 4.5 crore after its four weeks run.

Chhaava To Compete With The Diplomat

With no big competitions since the last month, Chhaava has been dominating the Hindi box office. It easily outperformed February 28 releases, Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon as both failed to attract good footfalls.

After a month of its release, Chhaava will get its new competitor, The Diplomat starting from Holi. The upcoming film stars John Abraham in the lead role. Meanwhile, the historical film is proudly the second blockbuster of Maddock Films after its 2024 release, Stree 2.

Chhaava also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Ashutosh Rana.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

