Chhaava Day 24 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama drops amid India vs New Zealand final cricket match

Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar and starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is set to record an understandable drop today amid the India vs New Zealand final cricket match.

Chhaava eyes Rs 9 crore on 4th Sunday; cume nears Rs 500 crore net

Based on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Chhaava wrapped its third week at a phenomenal Rs 460.75 crore net in Hindi. Further, it got traction and began the fourth week by clocking Rs 6 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday.

As per estimates, the historical drama is expected to add around Rs 9 crore to the tally today on Day 24. The total cume of Chhaava will reach Rs 487 crore net in Hindi post its fourth weekend. It will soon storm past the huge milestone of Rs 500 crore net at the Hindi box office. The movie is expected to wrap its domestic theatrical run around the Rs 550 crore mark.

Chhaava to face new competition from Holi 2025

The Laxman Utekar directorial successfully faced the new releases Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon. It will now face new competitions from the next weekend onwards- The Diplomat, Return Of The Dragon, and Kesari Veer.

It will be interesting to see how the movie holds during the Holi weekend. It is expected to continue its triumphant run until Salman Khan's Sikandar releases.

Chhaava in cinemas

