Chhaava Day 23 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Laxman Utekar's movie beams with joy as it grows strongly on fourth Saturday

Chhaava delves into the story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of Maratha empire. The film has been roaring at the box office while achieving several feats during its theatrical run. Vicky Kaushal shoulders the film as the Maratha warrior along with Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava has witnessed a strong growth after steady run.

Chhaava Witnesses Boom On Fourth Saturday

Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has entered its fourth week with pride. Going by the trends, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer will witness a solid jump at the box office on Day 23. The historical actioner is expected to collect in the range of Rs 10 crore in Hindi markets on fourth Saturday.

Advertisement

Chhaava, which is also running at Tollywood box office, is estimated to range at Rs 3 crore gross on its second day. Dinesh Vijan's production opened at Rs 2.75 crore gross on its opening day in Telugu markets on March 7, 2025.

Chhaava Inches Closer To Rs 500 Crore In Hindi Markets

Chhaava has earned Rs 466.75 crore in the last 22 days at Hindi box office. Backed under the banner of Maddock Films, the blockbuster film will cross Rs 500 crore in a few days. After 23rd day, the historical drama requires Rs 20 crore plus to achieve this feat.

With this, Chhaava will add another feather to its cap while emerging as one of the highest grossing films in Bollywood to enter this coveted club. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser will continue to rule the box office until the arrival of Salman Khan's much-awaited film, Sikandar which is expected to smash box office records.

Advertisement

Chhaava In Cinemas

Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.