Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon Day 9 India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Farhan Akhtar's productions fail to deliver amid Chhaava's victorious run

Despite positive reception, both Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon are slow runners at the box office. While the makers of Crazxy are coming up with new ways to boost its footfalls, the Superboys team is relying heavily on its OTT release. The intense thriller is headlined by Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame and the slice-of-life film stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role. Both are finding it tough to sustain amid Chhaava's blockbuster run.

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon: Box Office Performances On Day 9

Crazxy, backed by Sohum Shah Films, has collected Rs 65 lakh on the ninth day of its release. The cume collection of the intense thriller directed by Girish Kohli stands at Rs 6.8 crore net in India. The makers have been keeping their hopes up with BOGO offer and new climax to boost its performance in the second week.

Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon has fetched Rs 30 lakh on the same day. The total business of Adarsh Gourav-starrer is recorded as Rs 3.55 crore. Reema Kagti's helmer is banking on its OTT release. For the uniniated, after its theatrical run, the film will head for its premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Both are running parallel to Chhaava, which will soon enter Rs 500 crore club in Hindi markets.

Check Out Day-Wise Collections Of Crazxy and Superboys Of Malegaon:

Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon Day 1 Rs 1 crore Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 7 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 8 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 9 Rs 65 lakh Rs 30 lakh Total Rs 6.8 crore Rs 3.55 crore

Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.