Chhaava Day 6 India Box Office: Vicky-Rashmika-Akshaye's movie SURGES on 1st Wednesday; Nets MASSIVE Rs 30 crore

Chhaava, which is based on Marathi novel, Chava, will soon complete its first week at the box office. Headlined by Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, the historical action drama was released on February 14, 2025, coinciding with Valentine's Day. After entering Rs 150 crore club in five days, Chhaava experienced a good growth on Wednesday.

Chhaava Adds Rs 30 Crore On Day 6; Eyes Rs 200 Crore In Week 1

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is setting the box office on fire with its blockbuster run. On Day 6, Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film witnessed a surge in its business. It collected Rs 30 crore on the sixth day of its release, bringing its cume earnings to Rs 184 crore net in India.

The public holiday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti boosted its box office performance, mainly in Maharashtra, on Wednesday. The historical actioner has the potential to touch the Rs 200 crore mark by the end of its first week. It will easily achieve this feat on Day 7.

Box Office Collections Of Chhaava In Six Days Are As Follows:

Days Net India Box Office Day 1 Rs 28.50 crore Day 2 Rs 34 crore Day 3 Rs 44 crore Day 4 Rs 23 crore Day 5 Rs 24.5 crore Day 6 Rs 30 crore Total Rs 184 crore

Chhaava Competing With Sanam Teri Kasam Re-release; To Lock Horns With Mere Husband Ki Biwi

Chhaava is competing with the holdover re-release, Sanam Teri Kasam at the box office, starting from its opening day. In its second week, the historical actioner which explores the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj will have a face-off with Mere Husband Ki Biwi. Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rakul Preet-starrer will be released on February 21, 2025.

Chhaava in Cinemas

