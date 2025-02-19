Sanam Teri Kasam Day 13 India Box Office Trends: Deepak Mukut's love story set to emerge HIGHEST re-release grosser ever

Sanam Teri Kasam is set to become the highest-grossing re-release in India ever, surpassing Tumbbad’s Rs 32 crore net total, today.

The Deepak Mukut-backed romantic drama, originally released in 2016, has continued to draw audiences to theaters since its February 7 re-release, despite competition from new releases Loveyapa, Badass Ravikumar, and Chhaava. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane starrer has maintained momentum, benefiting from nostalgia viewing and its devastatingly emotional storyline.

Based on its current trajectory, Sanam Teri Kasam is expected to wrap up its second outing in the Rs 36-38 crore net range, solidifying its status as a cult favorite. The cumulative net collections of the movie, including the collections of the original shall be in the Rs 45 crore range.

The film, for those who may not know, tells the story of Saru, a traditional girl from a conservative family, and Inder, a lawyer with a criminal history who becomes her unlikely protector. The film’s heartbreakingly poignant narrative and its memorable soundtrack, which had viewers shedding tears in cinema halls, have played a crucial role in keeping it relevant years after its initial debut.

Tumbbad, on the other hand, is a 2018 horror-fantasy epic that, like Sanam Teri Kasam, underperformed during its original release but found success with its September 2024 re-release, netting the aforestated figure. The film, directed by Rahi Anil Barve and starring Sohum Shah as Vinayak Rao—a greedy man from Maharashtra on a quest for hidden treasure in the titular village—earned cult status over the years due to its striking depiction of Indian mythology.

Both films’ remarkable second runs highlight the power of strong storytelling at the box office, affirming that classic narratives like romance and mythology have lasting shelf lives.

Amid its ongoing robust performance, a sequel to Sanam Teri Kasam has been ordered. Audiences would want the makers to keep Saru and Inder’s love story front and center; however, it will be a challenge given the former character’s fate in the first film.

Per reports, the second part is set for a Valentine’s Day 2026 release.

Meanwhile, Tumbbad 2 is also in the works. The creators confirmed the sequel in September 2024, sharing a teaser trailer on X accompanied by the caption, “Pralay Aayega.” There’s no confirmed or anticipated release date for the film yet, and the plot remains under wraps.