Chhaava Telugu Advance Booking Open: Vicky Kaushal's historical drama eyeing decent pre-sales; relies on spot booking

After storming the Hindi box office, Vicky Kaushal's mega-blockbuster movie Chhaava is gearing up for its Telugu release. The Telugu dubbed version of the historical drama is slated to hit the big screen on March 7th. The advance booking of the movie is now open.

The advance booking of Chhaava began on the eve of Wednesday (March 5th), two days before the release. The pre-sales in the Telugu regions are so far decent. There will be some surge in the advances on Thursday (March 6th), though the overall pre-sales of the Bollywood movie are expected to be reasonable.

While the original version is still luring the audience and gaining traction, the Telugu-dubbed version depends heavily on spot bookings and walk-ins.

One must note that the movie is releasing in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in Telugu after 21 days of its original Hindi release. A long gap between its releases can be a major concern for its box office performance in Telugu-speaking twin states, as most of the audience is assumed to have already watched the Hindi version.

Advertisement

Even then, the movie has the potential to strike the right chord with the Telugu audience and sail through a successful theatrical run. A lot will depend on its dubbing quality. If the makers succeeded in providing a wholesome experience with its Telugu-dubbing, then the movie will see a banger at the AP/TS belt.

Talking about its Hindi box office, Chhaava has collected a total of Rs 455 crore net in its 20 days of theatrical run. The Laxman Utekar directorial will wrap its third week around the Rs 460 crore mark in Hindi. It will be interesting to see how much the movie can collect with its Telugu version. Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, the movie has already bagged a Blockbuster verdict at the box office.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.