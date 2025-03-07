Chhaava vs Stree 2 Box Office India Comparison 3 Weeks: Analysing Maddock Films' last two All Time Blockbusters

Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is currently on cloud nine as it became one of the leading production houses of Hindi cinema in the last year. The film company has given two All Time Blockbusters- Stree 2 and Chhaava. Like the Shraddha Kapoor movie, the Vicky Kaushal starrer, too, will chronicle into the Rs 500 crore club soon. Here's taking a look at the three-week box office comparison of both titles.

Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava remains under Stree 2 in Week 1, but manages to show better trends in Week 2 and Week 3

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava opened with Rs 28.50 crore on Day 1, which proved to be dwarfed by Stree 2's mammoth opening day collection of Rs 61 crore. The horror-comedy had the benefit of paid premieres and an Independence Day release. Stree 2 collected a massive Rs 292 crore net in its extended opening week, while Chhaava, being a regular Friday release, could collect over Rs 209 crore in 1st week.

Though the Vicky Kaushal movie remained behind Stree 2 in 1st week, it grew very well in the 2nd and 3rd week. The historical drama based on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj collected Rs 171 crore in Week 2 and Rs 80.75 crore in Week 3 while showing better trends than Stree 2.

The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer could collect over Rs 139.75 crore in Week 2 and Rs 66.75 crore in Week 3, taking the total three-week cume to a massive Rs 498.50 crore net at the Indian box office. Chhaava, despite performing better in the above-mentioned weeks, faced the wrath of Stree 2's first week numbers and remained around Rs 460.75 crore net after three weeks of domestic run.

Overall, Stree 2 enjoyed a lead of Rs 37.75 crore over Chhaava in the past three weeks. The movie collected a massive Rs 555 crore in its entire run in India. It will be interesting to see whether Chhaava can beat this figure or not by the end of its theatrical run.

Box Office Comparison Between Chhaava and Stree 2 Are As Follows:

Week Chhaava Stree 2 Week 1 Rs 209 crore Rs 292 crore Week 2 Rs 171 crore Rs 139.75 crore Week 3 Rs 80.75 crore Rs 66.75 crore Total Rs 460.75 crore Rs 498.50 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.