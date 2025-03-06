Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Reema Kagti's movies remain underperformers in first week

Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon arrived in cinemas on February 28, 2025. Both of them entered the market amid the strong wave of Chhaava at the box office. While Crazxy is shouldered on Sohum Shah, Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and others. Let's take a look at how these movies have performed in their first weeks.

Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon: Box Office Performances In First Week

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy collected Rs 3.85 crore in the opening weekend. Sohum Shah-starrer collected Rs 50 lakh on Day 4. The intense thriller has been continuing to earn Rs 45 lakh since the last three days. The cume collection of Sohum Shah's production now stands at Rs 5.7 crore net in India. The makers have now changed its climax to boost its footfalls in the coming days.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon earned Rs 1.95 crore in the opening weekend. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's slice-of-life film witnessed a drop on Day 4 while collecting Rs 30 lakh. Reema Kagti's directorial venture has been maintaining Rs 25 lakh consecutively for three days. The total collection of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's co-production stands at Rs 3 crore net in India. After its theatrical run, the film will head towards its OTT release.

Both the new movies are running parallel to Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava at the box office. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has emerged as a blockbuster.

Day-Wise Collections of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are As Follows:

Advertisement

Days Crazxy Superboys of Malegaon Day 1 Rs 1 crore Rs 50 lakh Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Rs 70 lakh Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Rs 75 lakh Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Rs 30 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 6 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Day 7 Rs 45 lakh Rs 25 lakh Total Rs 5.7 crore Rs 3 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.