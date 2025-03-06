Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Reema Kagti's movies remain underperformers in first week
Analyzing the box office performances of Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon in their respective first weeks. Both the films were released on February 28.
Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon arrived in cinemas on February 28, 2025. Both of them entered the market amid the strong wave of Chhaava at the box office. While Crazxy is shouldered on Sohum Shah, Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, and others. Let's take a look at how these movies have performed in their first weeks.
Crazxy vs Superboys Of Malegaon: Box Office Performances In First Week
Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy collected Rs 3.85 crore in the opening weekend. Sohum Shah-starrer collected Rs 50 lakh on Day 4. The intense thriller has been continuing to earn Rs 45 lakh since the last three days. The cume collection of Sohum Shah's production now stands at Rs 5.7 crore net in India. The makers have now changed its climax to boost its footfalls in the coming days.
Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon earned Rs 1.95 crore in the opening weekend. Adarsh Gourav and Vineet Kumar Singh's slice-of-life film witnessed a drop on Day 4 while collecting Rs 30 lakh. Reema Kagti's directorial venture has been maintaining Rs 25 lakh consecutively for three days. The total collection of Zoya Akhtar and Farhan Akhtar's co-production stands at Rs 3 crore net in India. After its theatrical run, the film will head towards its OTT release.
Both the new movies are running parallel to Laxman Utekar's directorial venture, Chhaava at the box office. Speaking of which, Vicky Kaushal-starrer has emerged as a blockbuster.
Day-Wise Collections of Crazxy And Superboys Of Malegaon Are As Follows:
|Days
|Crazxy
|Superboys of Malegaon
|Day 1
|Rs 1 crore
|Rs 50 lakh
|Day 2
|Rs 1.35 crore
|Rs 70 lakh
|Day 3
|Rs 1.50 crore
|Rs 75 lakh
|Day 4
|Rs 50 lakh
|Rs 30 lakh
|Day 5
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 6
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Day 7
|Rs 45 lakh
|Rs 25 lakh
|Total
|Rs 5.7 crore
|Rs 3 crore
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
