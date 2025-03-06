Chhaava Day 21 India Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner crosses Rs 460 crore in three weeks; nets Rs 5 crore on Thursday
Chhaava, directed by Laxman Utekar, has crossed Rs 460 crore in three weeks of its release. Starring Vicky Kaushal, the historical actioner earned Rs 5 crore on third Thursday.
Chhaava, which has emerged as a blockbuster at the box office, has been performing quite well during its theatrical run. Led by Vicky Kaushal, the recently released movie has ended its third week on a positive note. The historical actioner has surpassed Rs 460 crore and is now inching closer to Rs 500 crore.
Chhaava Crosses Rs 460 Crore In Three Weeks; Eyes Rs 500 Crore
Helmed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been maintaining strong hold at the box office. On Day 21, the historical actioner earned Rs 5 crore, after collecting same figures for consecutive days.
In the first week, Chhaava collected Rs 209 crore, followed by Rs 171 crore in the second week. After Day 21, the third week earnings of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer stands at Rs 80.75 crore.
The cume collection of Laxman Utekar's helmer is recorded as Rs 460.75 crore net in India. It is now eyeing Rs 500 crore and also inching towards its finish line. Dinesh Vijan's production has a target to collect Rs 550 crore or plus by the end of its theatrical run.
Listing Chhaava's Box Office Collections So Far:
|Weeks/Days
|Net India Box Office
|Week 1
|Rs 209 crore
|Week 2
|Rs 171 crore
|Day 15
|Rs 13 crore
|Day 16
|Rs 22 crore
|Day 17
|Rs 23.5 crore
|Day 18
|Rs 7.25 crore
|Day 19
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 20
|Rs 5 crore
|Day 21
|Rs 5 crore
|Total
|Rs 460.75 crore
More About Chhaava's Box Office Performance
Chhaava is running parallel to Crazxy and Superboys of Malegaon at the box office. It is chasing the business of Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hindi markets. Meanwhile, the film will be released in Telugu language on March 7, 2025. The release date is coinciding with the Women's Day weekend.
Chhaava is Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser of his career. It marks second collaboration of Vicky and Laxman Utekar after their film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.
Chhaava In Cinemas
Chhaava is running in theaters near you. Have you booked tickets for Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.