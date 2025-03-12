Chhaava Worldwide Box Office 26 Days: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's period actioner grosses Rs 681 crore; nears Rs 700 crore mark

Bollywood's first big blockbuster of 2025 Chhaava continues to soar high at the box office. The period war action drama based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is heading towards the Rs 700 crore club now.

Chhaava rakes Rs 681 crore in 26 days; targets Rs 750 crore finish

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava stormed over Rs 681 crore in 26 days of its global theatrical run. Out of this, a major sum of Rs 594 crore (Rs 491.50 crore net) came from the Indian markets while overseas territories contributed around USD 10 million which is Rs 87 crore gross as of Indian currencies.

The movie has potential to smash the Rs 700 crore club on the Holi weekend. It is expected to see a good spike during the festival. Though the box office pace of Chhaava has slowed down, it will still dent the box office collection of the new weekend releases- The Diplomat, Kesari Veer and Rise Of The Dragon.

The Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is expected to lure the audience till the arrival of Salman Khan's Sikandar at the box office. It is likely to wrap its global cume around Rs 725 crore to Rs 750 crore gross.

Particulars Gross Collections INDIA Rs 594 cr OVERSEAS USD 10 Million (Rs 10 cr) TOTAL Rs 681 cr in 26 days

Chhaava in cinemas

