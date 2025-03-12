Superboys Of Malegaon Box Office Trends Day 13: Adarsh Gourav and Reema Kagti's film remains DRY as dust on second Wednesday

Superboys of Malegaon has been facing a dry spell in its theatrical run with no improvement in sight. Directed by Reema Kagti, the slice-of-life film is led by Adarsh Gourav of The White Tiger fame. Based on Malegaon's filmmaker, Nasir Shaikh, the recently released film has remained a low performer in the last 12 days. On Day 13, the trend remains the same.

Superboys Of Malegaon Brings No Improvement On Day 13

Co-produced by Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Ritesh Sidhwani, Superboys of Malegaon has been experiencing a downward trend since its release. Despite its critical acclaim globally, Adarsh Gourav-starrer has failed to generate respectable revenue from its theatrical release in India.

On Day 13, going by the trends, Reema Kagti's helmer brings no improvement in its business. The inspirational movie is expected to collect same figure as to what it earned on second Tuesday, i.e. Rs 10 lakh. It stood at under Rs 4 crore yesterday.

Superboys of Malegaon To Receive Rainfall From OTT Release

Superboys of Malegaon, the Amazon Prime original has no chance of revival as it has not been able to recover in the last 12 days while competing with Sohum Shah's Crazxy.

The overall performance of Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora's film suggests that it will have a disappointing fate. The film will leave theaters soon amid the theatrical arrival of John Abraham's upcoming film, The Diplomat which is releasing on March 14, 2025.

The dry spell of Superboys of Malegaon will be over after its premiere on OTT which will happen after the end of its theatrical run. For the uninitiated, the makers will recover its revenue from OTT release.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

