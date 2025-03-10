Katrina Kaif flaunts hubby Vicky Kaushal’s initials on her arm, making us believe in fairytale romance a little more: WATCH

Bollywood’s beloved duo, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, continue to set couple goals! The two recently caught everyone's attention as they stepped out after celebrating a friend’s wedding, looking effortlessly stylish in perfectly coordinated outfits. However, the real highlight of the evening was Katrina flaunting actor’s initials on her arm, adding a romantic touch that melted hearts.

Before heading out, Vicky shared a heartfelt moment with Katrina’s sister, Isabelle, embracing her warmly. Holding his wife's hand, he led her to the car, effortlessly setting husband goals. However, stealing the spotlight was Katrina Kaif’s mehendi-adorned arms, where Vicky Kaushal’s initials ‘VK’ were delicately inscribed, a romantic gesture that didn’t go unnoticed!

For the occasion, the Merry Christmas actress looked like an absolute fairy in a pastel pink off-shoulder gown that flowed gracefully, while her husband and actor Vicky Kaushal exuded charm in a sleek all-black ensemble. The power couple, effortlessly stylish, walked out hand-in-hand, leaving everyone mesmerized by their undeniable chemistry.

Adding to the buzz, more inside glimpses from the wedding festivities have surfaced online. A viral picture shows the Chhaava actor and Katrina Kaif posing with an elderly couple, all beaming with joy. The photo, shared on Instagram, was captioned, "Mum and dad can’t keep calm."

Another candid moment captures filmmaker Kabir Khan, alongside his wife Mini Mathur, sharing a cheerful frame with friends, perfectly capturing the celebratory spirit.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif posted a series of snapshots from her best friend Karishma Kohli’s wedding festivities. She was seen alongside her sister Isabelle Kaif, Mini Mathur, and other bridesmaids, posing under a breathtaking floral backdrop.

The actress also shared delightful glimpses of the bride and groom. In her caption, she expressed her joy, calling it "My Best Friend's Wedding." Reminiscing about their first meeting, she fondly wrote that Karishma’s vibrant energy and fun-loving nature had instantly caught her attention 16 years ago, and their bond had only grown stronger since then.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal recently delivered a box office success with Chhaava, alongside Rashmika Mandanna.

Up next, Vicky is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on March 20, 2026.

