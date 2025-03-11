Box Office: Can Rise Of The Dragon give a tough fight to The Diplomat in Hindi?

Tamil film Dragon turned out to be a juggernaut at the box office. The movie grossed over Rs 135 crore in 18 days of its theatrical run worldwide. After winning hearts across the globe, the movie is now set for a Hindi-dubbed release with the title- Return Of The Dragon. Here's discussing whether the movie can give a tough fight to John Abraham's The Diplomat.

Return Of The Dragon has chances to lure the North Indian audience to the cinemas but it is expected to be released on lesser screens than The Diplomat. Due to this, the movie is expected to have a slower start. However, it will be interesting to see if the movie can really become a big challenger to the John Abraham movie. As of now, The Diplomat has the upper hand since it has a bigger star in the lead.

The Pradeep Ranganathan movie will also face Kesari Veer which stars Sooraj Pancholi in the lead. Though Kesari Veer doesn't have much buzz as of now, don't be surprised if the South dubbed movie opens bigger than this movie in Hindi.

Looking at the current buzz, John Abraham's The Diplomat can open decently above Rs 5 crore, while Return Of The Dragon might start its journey in Hindi with Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Kesari Veer is also expected to have a similar opening at the box office.

Other than these three releases, a few old movies are also gearing up for their second innings at the box office this weekend.

