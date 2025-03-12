Crazxy Box Office Trends Day 13: Sohum Shah's film continues to bring UNFAVOURABLE business on second Wednesday

Crazxy has been performing below expectations at the box office. The content-driven movie starring Sohum Shah is running parallel with the commercial historical actioner, Chhaava, which is going strong since its release. Crazxy has completed 12 days of underwhelming run. On the 13th day, the intense thriller maintains the same hold.

Crazxy Continues With Unfavourable Business On Day 13

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy has been struggling to attract the audiences in theaters despite their strategies. The makers have opted to provide BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers and also tweaked the climax for the cinegoers to have a better experience. However, audiences have preferred to watch the top performer, Chhaava instead.

On Day 13, going by the trends, Crazxy is expected to maintain same hold as it did on second Tuesday. Sohum Shah-starrer earned Rs 35 lakh on 12th day of its release, bringing its cume collection to Rs 9.1 crore.

Crazxy Marks Sohum Shah's Comeback

Crazxy stars Sohum Shah in the lead role of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, a surgeon who gives it all to save his daughter from a kidnapper. It marks theatrical comeback of Sohum as an actor. He was last seen in Tumbbad (2018), which was re-released in cinemas last year.

Crazxy is the directorial debut of Girish Kohli who has worked as a screenwriter for movies like Mom and Kesari. It is backed under the banner of Sohum Shah Films. The film is locking horns with its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon which has been a dull performer at the box office.

Advertisement

It is yet to be seen how Sohum Shah's film performs during the Holi weekend. It will have new competitions on the festival, The Diplomat and the Namastey London re-release.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is playing in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.