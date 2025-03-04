Crazxy Day 5 India Box Office: Sohum Shah's gripping car ride thriller fails to jump with BOGO offer; nets Rs 45 lakh on first Tuesday

Crazxy, which entered into the Hindi markets on February 28, is among the latest releases at the box office. Helmed by debutante director Girish Kohli, the intense thriller is headlined by none other than Sohum Shah who is best known for Tumbbad. Crazxy is a decent performer in the first week with a low business overall. On Day 5, the film failed to jump despite having BOGO offers.

Crazxy Collects Rs 45 Lakh On Day 5; Total Reaches Little Under Rs 5 Crore

Helmed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy started its journey with Rs 1 crore opening at the box office. The thriller collected Rs 3.85 crore in the first weekend. Sohum Shah-starrer earned Rs 50 lakh on Day 4. BOGO offers, which are for a limited time period, couldn't benefit the performance of the movie on first Tuesday.

Now, on Day 5, Crazxy, which marks Sohum's theatrical comeback after Tumbbad, has collected Rs 45 lakh net in India. The cume collection of the film stands at Rs 4.8 crore at the box office in five days.

Day-Wise Collections Of Crazxy Are As Follows:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Day 5 Rs 45 lakh Total Rs 4.8 crore

Crazxy Competes With Superboys of Malegaon And Chhaava

Backed by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy is locking horns with its rival release, Superboys of Malegaon. If we compare their box office performances, Sohum Shah's film has fared better than Reema Kagti's slice-of-life drama which stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora.

Advertisement

Crazxy is also competing with holdover release, Chhaava which has been running successfully in theaters for more than two weeks. Vicky Kaushal's historical actioner is the top performer of 2025 in Bollywood.

Crazxy In Cinemas

Crazxy is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for Sohum Shah-starrer yet? Tell us in the comment section. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.