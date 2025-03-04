Crazxy Day 5 Box Office Trends: Sohum Shah's thriller movie continues low run on first Tuesday after movie offers

Crazxy hit the screens on February 28, 2025. Headlined by Sohum Shah, the intense thriller has been running at the box office for the last five days. Directed by Girish Kohli, the film takes you to the journey of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood who gives it all to save his daughter from a kidnapper. A day after movie offers, Crazxy has maintained a low run on first Tuesday.

Crazxy Maintains Low Run On Day 5 Despite Aided With Movie Offers

Produced by Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy has received a positive word of mouth from cinephiles. However, the film has to show better trends at the box office. After collecting a total of Rs 4.35 crore net in four days, the trend remained on the low side. Sohum Shah-starrer is expected to witness a drop of 10 percent on first Tuesday.

This comes a day after the makers announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE movie offers. The free ticket offer is for a limited time and is exclusively available on Book My Show. Despite the offer, the intense thriller couldn't achieve good footfalls on Day 5.

Crazxy's Box Office Expectations

Crazxy relies on word of mouth from its target audience. Girish Kohli's helmer should earn Rs 15 crore or plus to sustain well at the box office. It would require two-three weeks to remain in the race. Currently, the gripping thriller has two competitions namely, Superboys of Malegaon and Chhaava.

Crazxy marks Sohum Shah's theatrical return as an actor after seven years. He was earlier seen in Tumbbad (2018), which was re-released in theaters last year. It is Girish Kohli's directorial debut. For the uninitiated, the filmmaker has worked as a screenwriter for movies like Mom and Kesari.

Crazxy In Cinemas

