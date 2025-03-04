Superboys of Malegaon Day 5 Box Office Trends: Adarsh Gourav's comeback film struggles on first Tuesday; lags behind in the race

Superboys of Malegaon has been running at the box office on an underwhelming note. Reema Kagti's directorial stars Adarsh Gourav in the lead role who has made his theatrical comeback as an actor after eight years. Also starring Vineet Kumar Singh and Shashank Arora, the slice-of-life film has registered a poor hold. On Day 5, it continued to struggle at the box office.

Superboys Of Malegaon Maintains Struggling Run On Day 5

Jointly produced by Zoya Akhtar, Farhan Akhtar, and others, Superboys of Malegaon hasn't been able to gain a momentum in the five days of its release.

Going by the trends, the inspirational film will witness a drop of 10 percent on first Tuesday from what it earned on Monday. On Day 5, it is expected to collect in the range of around Rs 25 lakh. Reema Kagti's helmer earned Rs 30 lakh on Day 4.

Superboys Of Malegaon To Recover Costs From Non-Theatrical Revenues

Also backed by Reema Kagti and Ritesh Sidhwani, Superboys of Malegaon is an Amazon Prime original which will be released on the OTT platform after its theatrical release. The makers will recover the costs from non-theatrical revenues and the business generated from its cinema release would be an addition to it.

Superboys of Malegaon is locking horns with Sohum Shah's recently released film, Crazxy. It is also competing with Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser, Chhaava at the box office. The film is lagging behind in the race against Crazxy and Chhaava.

Meanwhile, Superboys of Malegaon is heading for a disappointing fate. Before this, Reema Kagti has directed movies like Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Talaash, and Gold.

Superboys Of Malegaon In Cinemas

