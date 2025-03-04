Chhaava Day 19 Box Office Trends: Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's historical drama continues to REIGN; to achieve a new feat

Chhaava has been dominating the box office with its blockbuster run. Released on February 14, the historical actioner stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. He is playing the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj alongside Rashmika Mandanna who is cast as his on-screen wife, Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale. Chhaava continues to reign at the box office in 19 days of its release.

Chhaava Continues To Roar With Maratha Pride On Day 19

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava has been maintaining a phenomenal hold at the box office for more than two weeks. It has shown excellent trends at the box office since its release. On Day 19, the historical actioner is still roaring with Maratha pride.

Chhaava is expected to earn in the range of Rs 6.25 crore on third Tuesday. Vicky Kaushal-starrer earned Rs 7.25 crore on third Monday, i.e. Day 18.

Chhaava Crosses Rs 450 Crore In Hindi Markets; To Become Highest Grossing Indian Movie In Mumbai

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, Chhaava will cross Rs 450 crore at the Hindi box office today. It remains a frontrunner for three weeks. Laxman Utekar's helmer is targetting Rs 550 crore plus business by the end of its theatrical run.

Meanwhile, Chhaava will also emerge as the highest grossing Indian movie in Mumbai circuit. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer is only behind Pushpa 2 in Hindi markets to achieve the milestone.

Chhaava also features Akshaye Khanna, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Ashutosh Rana in key roles. It marks Vicky Kaushal's highest grosser of his career. Before Chhaava, Vicky was seen in Karan Johar's production, Bad Newz in 2024.

Chhaava marks Laxman Utekar's third theatrical release in Bollywood after Luka Chuppi and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Chhaava In Cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.