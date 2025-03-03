Crazxy Day 4 India Box Office: Sohum Shah and Girish Kohli's intense thriller nets Rs 50 lakh on first Monday; needs to sustain for 2-3 weeks

Crazxy, which marks Sohum Shah's theatrical comeback, entered cinemas on February 28, 2025. The intense thriller marks directorial debut of Girish Kohli who has worked as a screenwriter in movies like Mom and Kesari. Crazxy takes you to the thrilling ride of Dr. Abhimanyu Sood's jouney in order to save his daughter from kidnapping. On Day 4, the film witnessed a low business and now it needs 2-3 weeks to sustain well.

Crazxy Faces Decline On Day 4; Total Reaches Under Rs 4.5 Crore

Produced under the banner of Sohum Shah Films, Crazxy maintained a decent hold over the first weekend, however, its overall performance remained low. On Day 4, the latest thriller experienced a decline of Rs 1 crore from what it earned on Sunday. Sohum Shah-starrer earned Rs 50 lakh net in India on first Monday.

The cume collection of Girish Kohli's helmer now stands at Rs 4.35 crore in four days.

Day-Wise Net Collections Of Crazxy Are Mentioned Below:

Days Net India Collections Day 1 Rs 1 crore Day 2 Rs 1.35 crore Day 3 Rs 1.50 crore Day 4 Rs 50 lakh Total Rs 4.35 crore

Can Crazxy Sustain Well For 2-3 Weeks?

Crazxy, which has received a positive reception for its gripping and content-driven narrative, should ideally touch Rs 15 crore to be able to emerge as a successful grosser. For that to happen, Girish Kohli's helmer would require 2-3 weeks to remain in the race.

Chhaava now relies on word of mouth as the film has a niche audience. To boost its performance, the makers have also announced BUY-ONE-GET-ONE offer. The limited time free ticket offer is now available exclusively on Book My Show.

Crazxy is currently fighting the box office battle with Superboys of Malegaon and holdover release, Chhaava.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.