Daaku Maharaaj 5 Days Worldwide Box Office: Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie crosses Rs 85 crore

Bobby Kolli's Daaku Maharaaj, led by Nandamuri Balakrishna had yet another good day at the box office in Andhra states, India and worldwide. The movie added Rs 7.25 crore to its tally in India, and around Rs 7.50 crore to its worldwide tally. The India gross collections of the movie stand at Rs 70.75 crore after 5 days, with over 90 percent collections coming from the home states.

The new weekend should see the movie get closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India. Despite the robust collections, the NBK starrer may not breakeven for the distributors due to the exorbitant prices that the film has been bought at. The day wise gross India collections and the territorial gross box office collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India are as under.

The Day wise Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India are as follows:

Day Gross Sunday Rs. 26.00 cr. Monday Rs. 14.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 13.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 10.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 7.25 cr. Total Rs. 70.75 cr.

The Territorial Breakdown for Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj in India is as follows:

Area Gross AP/TS Rs. 64.50 cr. Nizam Rs. 15.35 cr. Ceded Rs. 12.85 cr. Andhra Rs. 36.30 cr. Karnataka Rs. 5.15 cr. Rest of India Rs. 1.10 cr. INDIA Rs. 70.75 cr.

Daaku Maharaaj, in its first 5 days, has collected close to Rs 15 crore from the overseas circuits. There won't be much that will be coming from the movie from international markets now, knowing that regional Telugu movies exhaust most of their audience in the very first weekend. Regardless, the movie can be said to have done well.

The Breakdown for Box Office Collections of Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide is as follows:

Area Gross India Rs 70.75 crore United States USD 1.23m Canada USD 65k Australia - NZ USD 95k Middle East USD 75k United Kingdom USD 155k Rest of World USD 85k Total USD 1.705m (Rs 14.65 crore) WORLDWIDE Rs 85.40 crore in 5 days

The Rs 100 crore mark is going to be smashed at the worldwide box office on day 7 for the movie. Ballaya's new phase has been phenomenal and it shall continue with Akhanda 2 in September this year.

Have you watched Daaku Maharaaj ? If yes, how did you find it to be?

