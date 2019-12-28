Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection Day 8: Salman Khan starrer saw a major drop in its second Friday earning

Dabangg 3 Movie Box Office Collections: The Salman Khan starrer has witnessed the biggest drop in the collections so far. Check out the day 8 earnings right here.

Dabangg 3 box office collection report of day 8 is out. , Kichcha Sudeep and starrer showed the biggest drop in its collections on the second Friday, as per the report by Box Office India. The action-drama has minted meager Rs 2.75 crore nett approx on day 8 i.e. Friday. And now the total is Rs 116.50 crore nett. For the unversed, the 1st day collection of Dabangg 3 is Rs. 22,50,00,000 and day 2 collection is 22,00,00,000. The Salman Khan starrer garnered Rs 28,50,00,000 and 9,25,00,000 on day 3 and 4, respectively. Coming to day 5, 6 and 7 collections that same are, Rs 09,25,00,000, Rs 15,50,00,000 and 6,75,00,000 respectively.

Dabanng 3 saw a major dip in the earnings on the second Friday mainly because it lost a huge number of screens to the new release, Good Newwz. The movie is currently doing good business in single screen theaters than multiplexes. As per BOI, the major drop can hamper the movie's potential to cross the Rs 150 crore. The movie could have collected more Rs 150 crore, however, the earnings were impacted by anti CAA protests which have been happening across several cities in India.

Speaking of the movie, it was helmed by Prabhudheva and was produced by Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan under their respective banners of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production.

Dabangg 3 movie box office collection report so far is as follows:

Friday - 22,50,00,000 approx

Saturday - 22,00,00,000 approx

Sunday - 28,50,00,000 approx

Monday - 9,25,00,000 approx

Tuesday - 9,25,00,000 approx

Wednesday - 15,50,00,000 approx

Thursday - 6,75,00,000 approx

Week One - 1,13,75,00,000 apprx

Friday - 2,75,00,000 approx

Total - 1,16,50,00,000 approx

