Deadpool And Wolverine India Opening Weekend Estimates: Hugh Jackman & Ryan Reynolds film collects Rs 66.00 crore in 3 days

The Marvel Superhero Film, Deadpool And Wolverine has recorded a solid trend at the box office in India in its opening weekend. After opening at Rs 21.00 crore, the business of this Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds film went up on Saturday and Sunday, taking the 3-day opening weekend total to Rs 66.00 crore, with Saturday being the best day for the business. The film is doing fantastic business in the urban centers and is expected to show a good hold in collections on the weekdays too.

Deadpool And Wolverine is ready to enter the Rs 100 crore club

The initial audience response is extremely positive and the film is headed for a strong finish in the north of Rs 130 crore in India. Deadpool and Wolverine doesn’t have any competition until the arrival of 3 Hindi films during Independence Day, and much like all Hollywood films, the business will keep seeing a big surge every weekend. The Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds film is expected to hit a century at the box office at the most on the 8th Day, and it’s another super-hit venture from Hollywood in India in the post-pandemic world.

The other successful Hollywood releases include Spiderman: No Way Home, Avatar 2, Godzilla x Kong, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Mission Impossible 7, Fast X, and Jurassic World among others. Hollywood films usually record a flat trend in the opening weekend, but Deadpool And Wolverine has managed to show some gains, which is a positive sign for the longevity of the film.

Deadpool And Wolverine Day Wise Box Office Collection

Friday: Rs 21.00 crore

Saturday: Rs 22.75 crore

Sunday: Rs 22.00 crore (Estimates)

Total: Rs 66.00 crore (Estimates)

The film is a success and will end up being a super-hit venture at the Indian Box Office. The weekend business of Deadpool And Wolverine is the highest ever for an A-rated Hollywood Film, surpassing the previous best Oppenheimer, which collected Rs 58.50 crore. Given the A-Rating from CBFC, there could be some drops on Monday, but the opening weekend has already done the trick for Deadpool And Wolverine. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

