Deadpool And Wolverine India Box Office Collections Day 2: Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman movie grows after a huge first day; Collects Rs 23 crore on Saturday

Deadpool And Wolverine directed by Shawn Levy and starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman grew well on day 2 after an excellent opening day of Rs 21 crore, as it collected Rs 23 crore. The 2 day nett total of the superhero flick stands at Rs 44 crore and the total should be approximately Rs 69 crore by end of the weekend. These are spectacular numbers, more so considering that Deadpool And Wolverine has a restricted audience. A Rs 100 crore plus first week should be easy from here, despite the genre being frontloaded.

Deadpool And Wolverine has positive word of mouth and it is something most Marvel movies have found it hard to find in recent times. It is due to this word of mouth that it really can outgross Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness to become the second highest grossing Marvel movie post pandemic, only behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Deadpool And Wolverine Heads For A Global Opening Weekend Of Over USD 450 million

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer is a massive global phenomenon. A USD 450 million plus gross is what Deadpool And Wolverine is tracking to do in its very first weekend. Due to the positive word of mouth, grossing over a billion dollars is a reasonable ask. It should positively become the highest grossing A rated film in the world, surpassing Joker.

Marvel Studios' Upcoming Movie Line-Up Looks Exciting Following Deadpool And Wolverine's Big Box Office Triumph

Marvel Studios really needed a movie to bring back the excitement for the upcoming Marvel films. Deadpool And Wolverine's big box office triumph has brought a ray of hope and optimism for the studio.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Deadpool And Wolverine Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 21 crore 2 Rs 23 crore Total Rs 44 crore oin 2 days in India

Watch the Deadpool And Wolverine Trailer

About Deadpool And Wolverine

On Earth-10005, Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds), who has retired from being Deadpool after getting rejected to join the Avengers in Earth-616 in 2018, and breaking up with his girlfriend Vanessa for not moving on, is going through a mid-life crisis. In his intimate birthday gathering, 6 years since his retirement, the Time Variance Authority (TZA) captures Wade and delivers him to Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfadyen), who offers him to join Earth-616, informing him that his timeline would deteriorate as a result of the death of Logan (Hugh Jackman), known as Wolverine, who is revealed to be the timeline's anchor being. Wilson steals Paradox's TemPad to travel the multiverse and find a version of Logan who can help him save his timeline.

Who is a threat to Wade's universe? Will he be able to find the Logan who can save his universe? What about Logan's own universe? You have to watch Deadpool And Wolverine to find all that out.

Deadpool And Wolverine In Theatres

Deadpool And Wolverine plays at a theatre near you now. Have you watched the movie yet? If yes, how did you find it to be?

