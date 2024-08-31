7 Deepika Padukone’s Highest Grossing Movies: XXX Return of Xander Cage tops

Deepika Padukone is among the most loved and admired Indian actresses, who has wooed audiences for close to 20 years. She is the highest grossing Indian actress and is among the biggest actresses to have ever graced the Indian Film Industry too. Let’s have a look at Deepika Padukone’s highest grossing movies at the box office worldwide, as we keenly await the release of her next film, Singham Again.

7 Deepika Padukone’s Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide

1. XXX: Return of Xander Cage

XXX: Return of Xander Cage is Deepika Padukone’s highest grossing movie. The film collected around USD 346 million, which when converted to Rupees is a little over Rs 2350 crore going by January 2017’s exchange rates. The film got a mixed response. Its China performance acted as a saviour, thanks to the star power of Donnie Yen.

The film had great hype at the time of its release. Diesel even came to India to promote the film. The movie didn’t quite click with the Indian diaspora as it could only manage to gross little over USD 5 million.

2. Jawan

Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi broke all box office records when it was released. The movie grossed Rs 1159 crore worldwide and was the highest grossing Indian film of 2023. It will be released in Japan by the end of the year and the collections are bound to increase further.

The movie registered the highest opening day collections for a Bollywood movie and by the end of its extended weekend, it had crossed Rs 500 crore worldwide already. It became the second and only film of 2023 to enter the Rs 1000 crore club, the first being Pathaan, also starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

3. Pathaan

Pathaan directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham was a box office juggernaut at the time of its release. It redefined the Hindi box office as it became the first Hindi film to gross Rs 1000 crores worldwide in the very first phase of release. It was the second Hindi film to collect over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, the first being Dangal, with major contributions from the Middle Kingdom.

Pathaan ended up being the second highest grossing film of 2023, just behind Jawan. The film is famous to have eradicated the threat of boycott calls on Bollywood films. Before the release of Pathaan, the Hindi industry was more or less in shambles. 2023 ended up being one of the most successful years for Bollywood in terms of Box Office.

4. Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD directed by Nag Ashwin and co-starring Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan was a huge box office phenomenon. Made at a staggering budget of over Rs 600 crore, the movie minted Rs 980 crore worldwide (Rs 1028 crore if 3D glasses charges are added) and emerged a big success. It currently is the highest grossing Indian film of 2024, both in India and overseas.

Kalki 2898 AD was a very gutsy attempt at making a futuristic sci-fi film and at the scale that it was made at. The second part of Kalki is now keenly awaited. In all likelihood, the next part of Kalki should be released by 2028 if not later. Makers released 2 episodes of Kalki 2898 AD’s animated series on Prime Video and the director has promised that more will be released on the platform soon.

5. Padmaavat

Padmaavat directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor was a blockbuster at the time of its release. Despite facing protests and being banned in a few states, it won the love of the audience and was the second highest grosser of the year, only behind Sanju. If not for the ban in some states, the historical epic could have become the highest grosser of the year.

Padmaavat continues to be Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highest grossing film. Since Padmaavat, the director has made Gangubai Kathiawadi which was a hit at the box office, and Heeramandi, which released directly on streaming. It got mixed reviews but is the most watched Indian series on Netflix.

6. Chennai Express

Chennai Express directed by Rohit Shetty and co-starring Shah Rukh Khan was the highest grossing Hindi film at the time of its release as it grossed close to Rs 400 crore worldwide. The movie marked the second collaboration of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone after the blockbuster success of Om Shanti Om. Even after so many years, their success streak remains intact.

Deepika Padukone’s next film Singham Again is with her Chennai Express director Rohit Shetty. The excitement for the movie is brewing as the Diwali date draws nearer.

7. Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani is among Deepika Padukone’s most loved movies. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and co-starring Ranveer Singh, this Christmas 2015 release emerged a hit at the box office as it grossed a little over Rs 350 crore worldwide. The movie clashed with Dilwale and while it could not cross its worldwide collections, it did manage to do better in India after a lower start than the former.

Deepika Padukone has collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on 3 films and all of them have proven to be cult favourites.

Following is a list of Deepika Padukone's Highest Grossing Movies, on the basis of worldwide gross:-

Rank Movie Worldwide Gross 1 XXX: Return Of Xander Cage Rs 2350 crore 2 Jawan Rs 1059 crore 3 Pathaan Rs 1047 crore 4 Kalki 2898 AD Rs 980 crore (excluding 3D charges.) Rs 1028 crore (including 3D charges) 5 Padmaavat Rs 565 crore 6 Chennai Express Rs 396 crore 7 Bajirao Mastani Rs 356 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources as well as our own research. The figures can be approximate and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question

Upcoming Deepika Padukone Films

After Kalki 2898 AD, the only film of Deepika Padukone that is releasing is Singham Again. No projects of Deepika Padukone after Singham Again are confirmed. The actress is likely to take a short break from movies, as she welcomes her baby with Ranveer Singh in September, 2024.

Conclusion

Deepika Padukone has had a phenomenal career thus far. She is the highest grossing Indian actress and one of the biggest actresses ever. She has been instrumental in the success of all her films. While she enters her motherhood phase, we wish her only the best. We also wish she returns to movies very soon.

Which is your favourite film from Deepika Padukone’s highest grossing movies list? Let us know in the comments below.

