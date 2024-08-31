Are Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh having baby BOY? Mehendi artist Veena Nagda recalls congratulating actor during Ambani wedding

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to welcome their first child in September this year and the entire country is waiting for this surreal moment to unfold. Recently Mehendi artist Veena Nagda spoke to Pinkvilla’s sister channel Hindi Rush and seemingly predicted the gender of the couple’s baby.

She said in Hindi, “I met Ranveer Singh at Ram Charan’s wedding and we shared a hug, we met again during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding and shared similar emotions. Singh jokingly said I also want a little Mehendi and hugged. I also congratulated him saying Beta Aane wala hai (a son is coming)”.

Veena in the same conversation revealed that she had first applied Mehendi on Deepika Padukone during the shoot of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. It was the same time when the actress promised Nagda that she would call the artist during her own wedding which she actually did.

Veena was booked for five days during Deepveer’s wedding in 2018 in a very secretive manner and just had to work for one day. She shared with us that Ranveer was playful there as well and has been a powerhouse entertainer forever. Watch Hindi Rush’s full conversation with Veena Nagda here and find her spilling some unheard secrets and trivia from Bollywood weddings that made headlines:-

The love between Deepika and Ranveer first sparked in 2013 on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela where they were cast opposite each other. Their over-the-top on-screen chemistry quickly translated into love which further bloomed during the filming of Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018).

The duo after six years of dating eventually tied the knot in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14, 2018, surrounded by their closest friends and family. Earlier this year, they announced their pregnancy and are due in September.

On the work front, the love birds will share screen soon in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again which is eyeing a Diwali release this year. The mass actioner will also star Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

