Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh will move to new house near Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat post welcoming their newborn? REPORT

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby in September. The actress has been frequently seen around the city showcasing her baby bump in stylish outfits. According to recent reports, the couple plans to move into a new home after the birth of their child.

Now, according to a report by popular photographer Pallav Paliwal on Instagram, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing to move into a sprawling new apartment following the birth of their baby. Earlier reports suggested they might become neighbors to Shah Rukh Khan. NDTV reported that Ranveer Singh, in collaboration with his father Jagjit Sunder Singh Bhavnani's company Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP, purchased a luxurious sea-facing quadruplex for Rs 119 crore in a high-end Mumbai area near Shah Rukh Khan's residence, Mannat.

The expansive residence occupies the 16th through 19th floors of the building, offering a generous 11,266 sq ft of interior space and an additional 1,300 sq ft of private terrace. The report also noted that in 2021, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone purchased a bungalow in Alibag for Rs 22 crore.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh revealed their pregnancy in March this year, with their baby expected to arrive in September. The couple got married in 2018. The Pathaan actress was recently seen heading out for dinner with Ranveer Singh's family, including his father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani, and sister Ritika Bhavnani. During the evening, she also posed for a photo with Lakshya Sen.

Advertisement

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone's most recent appearance was in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD, which also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Next, she will star in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, where she plays ACP Shakti Shetty Bhalerao. This film, led by Ajay Devgn, boasts a star-studded cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

Ranveer Singh will also next appear in Singham Again. He is currently filming an untitled action-thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, where he will portray a completely new persona. Apart from this, he will also be seen in the much-awaited film Don 3.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks ethereal as she flaunts baby bump during her latest outing; WATCH