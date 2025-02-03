Deva Day 4 India Box Office: Shahid Kapoor led thriller observes weak hold; Adds Rs 2.5 crore on first Monday

Four days have passed since Deva set its foot in cinemas and yet the charm remains missing. Starring Shahid Kapoor in the lead role, the action thriller arrived in theaters on January 31, 2025, while adding to the dry spell of the previous month. Deva has managed to cross Rs 20 crore in four days of its release.

Deva Maintains Weak Hold; Business Drops To Rs 2.5 Crore On Day 4

Directed by Rosshan Anddrews, Deva started with a low opening of Rs 5.50 crore at the box office on Friday. While Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde-starrer witnessed a minimal growth on Saturday and Sunday, it recorded an overall lukewarm response in the opening weekend. On Day 4, Deva earned just Rs 2.5 crore at the box office while maintaining the weak hold.

The cume collection of the action thriller now stands at Rs 22.15 crore in India.

Day-Wise Earnings Of Deva Are As Follows:

Days Net Collections Day 1 Rs 5.50 crore Day 2 Rs 6.50 crore Day 3 Rs 7.65 crore Day 4 Rs 2.50 crore Total Rs 22.15 crore

Deva's Reception At The Ticket Windows

Despite Shahid Kapoor's presence in the film, Deva has failed to attract the audiences to theaters. The actioner couldn't generate much-needed hype among cinephiles. Also, Deva turning out to be an adaptation of Rosshan Andrrews' Malayalam film, Mumbai Police affected its performance at the box office. Another reason of its underwhelming business is Shahid's chemistry with Pooja Hegde which doesn't seem like a great choice for cinegoers.

Deva is facing competition with Sky Force. It will also compete with Badass Ravi Kumar and Loveyapa, starting from Friday.

Deva in theaters

Shahid Kapoor's Deva is now available in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself. Are you going to watch Deva in cinemas? Tell us in the comment section.

