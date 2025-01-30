Box Office: With Azaad grossing JUST Rs 10 crore worldwide, Loveyapa targets to become good launchpad for newcomers Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor

Azaad was the first film this year to present two newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the historical drama failed at the box office while ending at just Rs 10 crore in global run, missing the opportunity to be a breakthrough for both Aaman and Rasha. Following them, Bollywood will introduce two star kids, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor with Loveyapa, which marks their respective theatrical debut.

After Azaad's Debacle; Loveyapa Aims To Build Strong Audience With Newcomers

After the underperformance of Azaad, the audience is eyeing at Loveyapa. Directed by Advait Chandan, it stars Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in the lead roles. The upcoming romantic-comedy is slated to be released on February 7, 2025 and serves as a Hindi remake of the 2022 Tamil film, Love Today.

The makers released the trailer of Loveyapa on YouTube dated January 11, 2025 and it has generated decent buzz for the movie. Junaid and Khushi-starrer will explore the 'siyapa' of modern relationships through a lovey-dovey couple who exchange their mobile phones before deciding to get married.

Can Loveyapa Be A Breakthrough Film For Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's Careers?

Loveyapa is targetting to emerge as a good launchpad for both Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Bollywood. This is to note that the upcoming rom-com is the second film of their respective careers. Junaid made his debut with Maharaj in 2024 and Khushi's first film was The Archies (2023) which featured her as a second female lead.

While the 2024 historical drama didn't see the light in cinemas due to its controversy, the 2023 teen musical comedy opted for an OTT release. Both the movies were premiered on Netflix.

Director Advait Chandan's decision to pick fresh pair, Junaid and Khushi might work wonders for Loveyapa at the box office, provided they impress the audience with their chemistry throughout the film. If they do, it will get positive word-of-mouth especially from Gen-Z cinegoers and those who prefer watching rom-coms.

More About Loveyapa And Its Rival Releases

Loveyapa is clashing with Badass Ravikumar and Interstellar re-release at the box office. It will also face Padmaavat and Sanam Teri Kasam as both the movies are making their theatrical comebacks around the same time. In the current wave of action movies, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's upcoming romantic-comedy has the potential to be a clutter-breaker.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.