The Kortala Siva-directed Devara led by NTR Jr. has embarked on an extraordinary start at the global box office with estimates in the range of Rs 130 crore to Rs 140 crore. The action-packed entertainer has taken the biggest opening till date for NTR Jr, as also one of the biggest of all time for a feature film from Telugu origin. The film has taken a bumper start of around Rs 45 crore plus in the international markets, including the premiere shows.

Devara has collected in the range of Rs 65.00 crore to 67.00 crore in the home market, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as per early estimates, followed by another Rs 45 crore coming in from overseas. The next best contributor is Karnataka with collections around the Rs 10 crore mark, alongside by North India, which has again grossed in the double-digit zone. Tamil Nadu and Kerala were on the lower side with business in the vicinity of Rs 2.75 crore.

All in all, Devara has scored a worldwide opening of Rs 135 crore as per very early estimates, and the actuals could even take the film higher, closer to Rs 140 crore. The Kortala Siva film has emerged the second NTR Jr film to hit a century on the opening day, the first being the SS Rajamouli directed RRR. Devara is the 13th Indian Film to enter the Rs 100 crore club at the global box office on the opening day.

The leading man, NTR Jr has lived to his title of “Man of Masses” as the box office collections are historic for a film like Devara, riding solely on his shoulders. The film also features Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, and their face value might have resulted in making the film a little more familier for the cinema-going audience in North India.

The early audience reception seems mixed, which is always good for a mega-film like Devara, as such conversations create bigger intrigue among the audience to watch and judge the film for themselves. While Devara is the second Rs 100 crore opener for NTR Jr, the Man of Masses is all set to make an entry in the Rs 100 crore opening club a habit soon with War 2 and Dragon to follow. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

