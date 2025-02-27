Dragon Day 7 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie continues BLOCKBUSTER run; grosses Rs 4 crore

Helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, Dragon is one of the latest releases in Tamil Nadu. Starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parmeswaran, and Kayudu Lohar, the romantic comedy has been witnessing wonders at the Kollywood box office since its release. The movie recorded another big day by winning the hearts of the audience.

Dragon earns Rs 4 crore on Day 7; wraps first week slightly under Rs 45 crore mark

Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, the Pradeep Ranganathan starrer is continuously showing an upward trend at the box office. After packing a solid punch of Rs 25 crore in its opening weekend, Dragon added another Rs 14 crore from Monday to Wednesday. As per the estimates, the romantic comedy-drama fetched Rs 4 crore on Day 7 at the Tamil box office.

The total cume of Dragon now stands at Rs 43 crore gross in Tamil Nadu by the end of its first week. Despite being released in a clash scenario with Dhanush-directed movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), Dragon emerged as a big money spinner. The Ashwath Marimuthu directorial surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Madha Gaja Raja at the worldwide box office. It is now heading to claim the #1 spot in Tamil cinema by beating Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.40 crore 4 Rs 4.70 crore 5 Rs 4.30 crore 6 Rs 5.00 crore 7 Rs 4.00 crore Total Rs 43 crore

Dragon in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.