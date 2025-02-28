Dragon Day 8 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan's rom-com enters 2nd week with bang; grosses Rs 3.5 crore

Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie has wrapped its opening week at a blockbuster note and has now entered the second weekend.

Dragon kickstarts 2nd week with a solid Rs 3.5 crore on Day 8

After crossing the Rs 40 crore mark in its opening week, Dragon grossed another Rs 3.5 crore on 2nd Friday. The total cume of the blockbuster romantic-comedy now stands at Rs 46 crore in Tamil Nadu. Going by the strong trends, the movie should aim for an impressive second weekend of at least Rs 10 crore in the home state.

This is a banger result for such a small-budget movie. The Pradeep Ranganathan-led entertainer will hit the Rs 50 crore mark this weekend and emerge as his back-to-back 2nd movie to achieve this feat.

While the movie has already surpassed Madha Gaja Raja's total worldwide gross, it is now eyeing to cross its domestic gross collections too. If the Ashwath Marimuthu directorial kept on luring the audience for a couple of weeks, Dragon has potential to emerge as the highest grossing movie of 2025 from Tamil Cinema, beating Ajith Kumar's Vidaamuyarchi.

Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:

Day Gross TN Box Office 1 Rs 5.75 crore 2 Rs 8.85 crore 3 Rs 10.40 crore 4 Rs 4.70 crore 5 Rs 4.30 crore 6 Rs 5.00 crore 7 Rs 3.50 crore 8 Rs 3.50 crore Total Rs 46 crore

Dragon in cinemas

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.