Box Office: Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava DETHRONES Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2; emerges KING of Maharashtra

Vicky Kaushal's juggernaut Chhaava refused to slow down at the box office. The historical drama based on the Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is setting new benchmarks with its superlative business. The movie has now smashed Pushpa 2 in Maharashtra belt to emerge as the highest-grossing movie in the territory.

Chhaava beats Pushpa 2 in Maharashtra; claims #1 spot

Chhaava is now the KING of Maharashtra, the biggest business territory in the Hindi belt. The movie took 15 days to storm past the previous record holder, Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, in the state.

The Sukumar-directed movie collected a massive Rs 250 crore in the Maharashtra belt in its full run. It was the second movie to enter the Rs 200 crore club after SS Rajamouli's 2017 released Baahubali 2 (Rs 220 crore) in the state. Chhaava not only turned out to be the third movie in the Rs 200 crore club but also surpassed Pushpa 2 to claim the No.1 spot in the territory.

Going by the trends, Chhaava has an outside chance of becoming the first-ever movie to hit the Rs 300 crore mark in Maharashtra alone. However, the movie will have to hold very strong in the coming weeks to achieve this historic feat.

Chhaava crosses Rs 500 crore globally; set to release in Telugu-dubbed version

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, the Laxman Utekar directorial has already entered the Rs 500 crore club at the worldwide box office. The movie closed its second week at an outstanding figure of Rs 531 crore gross. It's domestic net box office collection is around Rs 375 crore (Rs 450 crore gross).

Co-starring Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, Chhaava is now marching to release in Telugu-dubbed audios from March 7th onwards. The Telugu release is planned, seeing the popular demand among the South audience. It will be interesting to see how Chhaava performs outside its regional boundaries in the home state of Pushpa 2.

