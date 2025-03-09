Dragon Day 17 Tamil Nadu Box Office: Pradeep Ranganathan’s rom-com gets hit by India vs New Zealand cricket match; approaches Rs 75 crore mark
Dragon, helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, and starring Pradeep Ranganathan, wrapped third weekend on a solid note. The total cume inches closer to Rs 75 crore mark. Deets Inside.
Dragon, starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, continues to hold well at the box office. The movie got dented by the India vs New Zealand Final cricket match, but it still managed to attract a significant number today, March 9th.
Dragon grosses Rs 2.25 crore on third Sunday; Cume inches closer to Rs 75 crore
Bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, Dragon added Rs 2.25 crore to the tally on Day 17. With this, the third weekend of Dragon reached Rs 6.85 crore gross at the Kollywood box office after gaining a solid Rs 65 crore in two weeks. The total cume of the Pradeep Ranganathan movie now stands at Rs 72.75 crore gross in Tamil Nadu.
Co-starring Anupama Parameswaran, Kayudu Lohar, Mysskin, and Gautham Vasudeva Menon, the romantic comedy is now heading towards the Rs 75 crore mark. The Ashwath Marimuthu-directed film's all-India gross collection has already crossed the Rs 100 crore mark, while the global cume is expected to be around Rs 150 crore by the end of its theatrical run.
The much-loved Tamil movie is now set for a Hindi release next week. It will be interesting to see if the movie can lure North Indians.
Day-wise box office collections of Dragon in Tamil Nadu are as follows:
|Day
|Gross TN Box Office
|1
|Rs 5.75 crore
|2
|Rs 8.85 crore
|3
|Rs 10.40 crore
|4
|Rs 4 crore
|5
|Rs 4 crore
|6
|Rs 4.5 crore
|7
|Rs 3.5 crore
|8
|Rs 4 crore
|9
|Rs 6.50
|10
|Rs 7 crore
|11
|Rs 2.50 crore
|12
|Rs 1.75 crore
|13
|Rs 1.60 crore
|14
|Rs 1.50 crore
|15
|Rs 1.65 crore
|16
|Rs 3 crore
|17
|Rs 2.25 crore (est.)
|Total
|Rs 72.75 crore (est.)
Dragon in cinemas
Dragon is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online web portals or grab them from the counter itself.
Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.
