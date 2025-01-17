Emergency and Azaad Day 1 Box Office Trends: Bollywood releases head for a sorry opening despite Cinema Lovers Day

Emergency and Azaad are finally in cinemas. Based on the Indian Emergency (1975-1977), the historical biographical drama stars Kangana Ranaut as India's late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Its rival release, Azaad marks the debut of newcomers, Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani. Set against the backdrop of 1920s, it explores the story of Govind, a stable boy who forms a deep bond with a spirited horse, Azaad. Despite Cinema Lovers Day, both the movies are heading for a sorry fate at the opening.

Emergency And Azaad Record Low Openings; Cinema Lovers Day Doesn't Help

Going by the box office trends, Emergency and Azaad witnessed low businesses on their opening day. Both the movies hoped for bigger collections on Cinema Lovers Day, however, they failed to receive benefit with the subsidized ticket rates of Rs 99.

Emergency and Azaad had decent sales in final advance bookings yesterday. While Kangana Ranaut's comeback film sold Rs 34,000 tickets in top three national chains in PVR Inox and Cinepolis, Azaad, which stars Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, recorded 17,000 tickets ahead of the release.

Emergency To Collect Rs 2 Crore On Day 1; Azaad Expecting Rs 1.25 Crore Opening

Both Emergency and Azaad haven't received great response from the audience, despite the Cinema Lovers Day's offer. The latest releases have maintained minimal hype among the cinegoers. The boost in their respective box office performances heavily depend on strong word-of-mouth and walk-in ticket purchases.

While Kangana Ranaut's directorial is estimated to open at Rs 2 crore, Abhishek Kapoor's helmer is looking to earn Rs 1.25 crore on the first day.

Other Star Cast Of Emergency And Azaad

Apart from Kangana Ranaut, Emergency also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, and Milind Soman to name a few. Azaad, on the other hand, has Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo and Diana Penty and Piyush Mishra are playing crucial roles.

Emergency And Azaad In Theaters

Emergency and Azaad are running in theaters near you. Have you booked their tickets yet?

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

