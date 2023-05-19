Fast X Day 2 Box Office: Vin Diesel's actioner jumps on first Friday; Netts Rs 13.25 crores in India

Fast X, starring Vin Diesel, Jason Momoa, John Cena, Brie Larson, Jason Stathom and many others, released in Indian theatres yesterday, that is the 18th of May, 2023. The film opened well, netting around Rs 12.25 crores on its first day, that is Thursday. The film jumped by around 5 - 10 percent on its second day. With a second day collection of around Rs 13 - Rs 13.75 crores, the 2 day total of the film stands at Rs 25.50 crores and it will see a significant rise in its numbers on Saturday and Sunday, to pack a weekend cume of over Rs 55 crores nett. In its lifetime, the film is on course to nett Rs 100 crores in the country

Fast X Is Set To Emerge As The Highest Grossing Hollywood Film Of The Year In India, In Just 4 Days

The numbers of Fast X are very respectable, given the fact that the franchise is past its prime. It is already on course to become the highest Hollywood grosser of 2023 in India so far, in its first four days, beating the likes of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, John Wick: Chapter 4 and Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 3. One can also expect Fast X to hold better than the superhero films that have released in the recent past, because that has generally been the case with films of this franchise. The gross collections of Fast X trail behind Furious 7 and the footfalls are lower than all films of the Fast And Furious franchise since 2013 in their first two days, barring F9, which saw a delayed and fractured release in India.

Furious 7 Was The First Hollywood Film To Hit Rs 100 Crores Nett In India

Furious 7 was the first Hollywood film that netted over Rs 100 crores in India. Fast X certainly is on course to enter the Rs 100 crore nett India club which is dominated by Marvel films. Talking about its global collections, the film is well poised to gross over 200 million dollars in its extended first weekend. These numbers are not excellent but are certainly good considering the franchise is not as big as it was during the seventh and eighth instalment.

The day-wise nett box office collections of Fast X in India are as follows:-



Day 1 - Rs 12.25 cr

Day 2 - Rs 13.25 cr

Total = Rs 25.50 cr nett in 2 days

You can now watch Fast X at a theatre near you.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Fast X Day 1 Box Office India: Vin Diesel's film flirts with highest opener in franchise; Netts Rs 13 crores