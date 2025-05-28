Final Destination Bloodlines Day 14 India Box Office: Steady Rs 1.25 crore collection keeps momentum

Final Destination Bloodlines is showing remarkable consistency at the Indian box office. On its second Wednesday, day 14, the supernatural horror film added another Rs 1.25 crore to its tally, taking its total net collection in the region to Rs 46 crore.

Final Destination Day-Wise India Collection Breakdown:

Day Collection (Rs net) Day 1 Rs 4.25 crore Day 2 Rs 5.00 crore Day 3 Rs 5.75 crore Day 4 Rs 6.75 crore Day 5 Rs 2.25 crore Day 6 Rs 2.90 crore Day 7 Rs 2.60 crore Day 8 Rs 2.25 crore Day 9 Rs 2.20 crore Day 10 Rs 3.80 crore Day 11 Rs 4.00 crore Day 12 Rs 1.50 crore Day 13 Rs 1.50 crore Day 14 Rs 1.25 crore Total Rs 46.00 crore

Directed by Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein and written by Guy Busick and Lori Evans Taylor, the sixth installment in the Final Destination franchise has exceeded expectations with both critics and audiences alike.

It stars Kaitlyn Santa Juana as a college student plagued by inherited visions of death, setting off another race against fate, the core of the Final Destination saga. Featuring Teo Briones, Brec Bassinger, and horror veteran Tony Todd in key roles, the film blends nostalgia with fresh twists.

The movie opened with a solid Rs 4.25 crore on Day 1 (Thursday, May 15) and saw steady gains over its first weekend, peaking at Rs 6.75 crore on Day 4. Despite weekday drops thereafter, its momentum remained steady with negligible dips. With Rs 1.25 crore coming in on day 14, it is clear that word-of-mouth buzz and a strong franchise fan base are working in its favor.

Globally, Final Destination Bloodlines has already crossed USD 186.9 million, making it the highest-grossing and best-reviewed entry in the horror series to date. In India, it stands out as one of the few Hollywood films to have recently garnered audience love.

With little direct competition in the genre, the film is expected to stay afloat for a little while longer and inch towards the Rs 50 crore mark, especially since younger audiences have a few more days of summer vacation left. Whether it has enough fuel to reach higher benchmarks will depend on how it holds in the third weekend.

For now, Final Destination Bloodlines has solidified its position as a horror hit in 2025 and a major win for Warner Bros in India.

