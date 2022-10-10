Godfather box office collections; Chiranjeevi and Salman starrer has a Poor first weekend

Godfather had an underwhelming weekend at the Indian box office with a poor trend. The film had a strong start on Wednesday and held well on Thursday but after the holiday period ended it dropped on Friday and then couldn’t make the required gains over the weekend, with Sunday seeing collections declining in the Telugu states. The film collected Rs. 66.50 crores in its five-day extended weekend, of which Rs. 54 crores came from Telugu states. Given its trend during the weekend, the film shall see big declines on weekdays and will likely close around Rs. 90 crores.

The box office collections of Godfather at the Indian box office are as follows: