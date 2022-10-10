Godfather box office collections; Chiranjeevi and Salman starrer has a Poor first weekend
Godfather had an underwhelming weekend at the Indian box office with a poor trend. The film had a strong start on Wednesday and held well on Thursday but after the holiday period ended it dropped on Friday and then couldn’t make the required gains over the weekend, with Sunday seeing collections declining in the Telugu states. The film collected Rs. 66.50 crores in its five-day extended weekend, of which Rs. 54 crores came from Telugu states. Given its trend during the weekend, the film shall see big declines on weekdays and will likely close around Rs. 90 crores.
The box office collections of Godfather at the Indian box office are as follows:
Wednesday - Rs. 21.50 crores
Thursday - Rs. 13 crores
Friday - Rs. 10.50 crores
Saturday - Rs. 10.85 crores
Sunday - Rs. 10.65 crores
Total - Rs. 66.50 crores
Outside AP/TS, collections were limited as well with Karnataka collecting less than Rs. 5 crores. There was a Hindi dubbed version of the film, due to Salman Khan playing a big cameo in the film, it would have been hoped to do respectable numbers but it could only manage Rs. 6.25 crores over its extended weekend.
The territorial breakdown for the box office collections of Godfather in India is as follows:
Nizam - Rs. 16.50 crores (Rs. 9.25 crores share)
Ceeded - Rs. 10.75 crores (Rs. 8 crores share)
Andhra - Rs. 26.75 crores (Rs. 17.25 crores share)
AP/TS - Rs. 54 crores (Rs. 34.50 crores share)
Karnataka - Rs. 4.75 crores (Rs. 2.25 crore share)
North India - Rs. 7.75 crores (Rs. 3.25 crore share)
India - Rs. 66.50 crores (Rs. 40 crores share)
