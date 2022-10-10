Ponniyin Selvan box office collections; Excellent second weekend, Total rises to 260 crores in Ten days

Ponniyin Selvan had an excellent second weekend at the Indian box office collecting Rs. 55 crores approx, dropping just over 50 per cent from the first weekend . The holds were phenomenal in Tamil Nadu at just 37 per cent. The ten days gross box office collections of PS-1 in India stand at Rs. 260 crores and will soon cross the Rs. 300 crores mark.

Week One - Rs. 205.50 crores

2nd Friday - Rs. 13.50 crores

2nd Saturday - Rs. 19.75 crores

2nd Sunday - Rs. 21.25 crores

Total - Rs. 260 crores

With nearly Rs. 168 crores in Tamil Nadu after its record-breaking Rs. 40 crores second weekend, Ponniyin Selvan overtook Baahubali 2 to become the second highest-grossing film in the state and now stands only behind Vikram, for another two days. The film continued its streak of record-breaking daily box office collections and has now the record for the biggest single day in the state except the opening day and excluding a few holiday toppers. After ten days of release, Ponniyin Selvan leads Vikram by 31 per cent, while its second weekend was 37 per cent higher. Vikram added Rs. 54 crores to its total after the second weekend, if PS-1 maintain this lead for the rest of the run, it will reach around Rs. 240 crores in Tamil Nadu, almost a Rs. 100 crores higher than the biggest grosser prior to Vikram.

Outside Tamil Nadu, PS-1 has grossed Rs. 20 crores in all the areas. The film has grossed nearly Rs. 25 crores in North India, including Rs. 4.75 crores in the original Tamil version. Karnataka is the second biggest contributor in the South with Rs. 23.50 crores followed by Telugu states.

The territorial breakdown for Ponniyin Selvan at the Indian box office is as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs. 167.50 crores

AP/TS - Rs. 22.75 crores

Karnataka - Rs. 23.50 crores

Kerala - Rs. 21.50 crores

North India - Rs. 24.75 crores

Total - Rs. 260 crores